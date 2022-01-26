Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,597 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up about 0.8% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.07% of Eli Lilly and worth $154,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 150,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,634,000 after acquiring an additional 9,531 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $323,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.7% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 10.5% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,951,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $55,739,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 403,570 shares of company stock valued at $109,157,322 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LLY stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $238.94. 19,555 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,033,807. The firm has a market cap of $228.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $178.58 and a 1-year high of $283.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

LLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.65.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

