Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $73.95 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,322,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,287 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $73,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,158 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,038,328 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $59,205,000 after purchasing an additional 417,656 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,696,670 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $96,744,000 after purchasing an additional 822,946 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,297 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 776,666 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,286,000 after purchasing an additional 25,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.48.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $49.03. 489,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,764,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $224.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $46.29 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.52.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

