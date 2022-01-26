Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Hits New 12-Month Low at $93.01

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $93.01 and last traded at $93.22, with a volume of 21291 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.43.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.94.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 25.39%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROST. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 48.3% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 607.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

