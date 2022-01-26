Router Protocol Price Reaches $8.44 on Exchanges (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Router Protocol coin can currently be bought for $8.44 or 0.00022727 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Router Protocol has a total market cap of $52.47 million and $5.92 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00049854 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,506.69 or 0.06748891 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00054990 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,187.26 or 1.00121084 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00051728 BTC.

Router Protocol Profile

Router Protocol’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,216,097 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

Buying and Selling Router Protocol

