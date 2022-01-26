Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Uniper (ETR:UN01) a €40.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on UN01. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €35.50 ($40.34) price target on Uniper in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €34.00 ($38.64) price target on Uniper in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on Uniper in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($45.45) price target on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €36.00 ($40.91) price target on Uniper in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €36.22 ($41.16).

Shares of ETR:UN01 opened at €39.14 ($44.48) on Tuesday. Uniper has a fifty-two week low of €28.54 ($32.43) and a fifty-two week high of €42.45 ($48.24). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €40.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

