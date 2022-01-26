Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades National Grid (NYSE:NGG) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NGG. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut National Grid from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of National Grid from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,120 ($15.11) to GBX 1,105 ($14.91) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($14.84) to GBX 1,200 ($16.19) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $873.00.

NYSE:NGG opened at $73.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. National Grid has a one year low of $55.89 and a one year high of $74.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.37.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.1573 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in National Grid by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 590,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,763,000 after buying an additional 180,394 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Grid by 16.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,126,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,149,000 after purchasing an additional 155,196 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in National Grid by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,268,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,100,000 after purchasing an additional 144,207 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in National Grid by 541.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 135,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,693,000 after acquiring an additional 114,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of National Grid by 330.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 141,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,181,000 after buying an additional 108,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

