Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Receives $93.45 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RCL shares. Berenberg Bank raised Royal Caribbean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st.

RCL stock opened at $80.17 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $64.20 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($4.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.10) by ($0.81). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 902.44%. The firm had revenue of $456.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.62) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1456.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,908,000. Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 67,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,310,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a global cruise company, which controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

