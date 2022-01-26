Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,590.38

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,590.38 ($21.46) and traded as high as GBX 1,811.20 ($24.44). Royal Dutch Shell shares last traded at GBX 1,810.80 ($24.43), with a volume of 8,862,052 shares traded.

Several research firms have issued reports on RDSA. Citigroup upped their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,430 ($19.29) to GBX 1,710 ($23.07) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($30.36) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,871 ($25.24) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, October 29th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,681.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,590.38. The stock has a market cap of £141.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 11th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is 1.70%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile (LON:RDSA)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

