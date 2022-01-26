Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 704.09 ($9.50).

RMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.43) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($8.43) target price on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.48) to GBX 768 ($10.36) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.49) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.77) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

Royal Mail stock opened at GBX 442.30 ($5.97) on Wednesday. Royal Mail has a 52 week low of GBX 385.80 ($5.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 613.80 ($8.28). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 497.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 491.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The stock has a market cap of £4.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a GBX 6.70 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Mail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.11%.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.