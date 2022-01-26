Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,016 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 62.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 161.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 24.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.14.

GDYN opened at $24.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.83 and a beta of 0.67. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $42.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.28.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.87 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 5.04% and a positive return on equity of 10.83%. The company’s revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Yueou Wang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $378,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $142,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,702. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

