Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.44 Million Holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,634 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ECPG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ECPG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $64.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.43. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $29.65 and a one year high of $67.94.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $412.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.31 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 19.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $578,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total value of $315,396.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,155,097. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

