Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 62.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,698 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $40,071.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,694 shares of company stock valued at $847,669. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJ opened at $60.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.15 and a 12 month high of $74.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 97.54%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BJ. Citigroup upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.84.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

