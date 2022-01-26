Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 31.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in AMC Networks by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in AMC Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $38.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.77. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $83.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $1.57. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The firm had revenue of $810.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $1,466,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMCX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.63.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

