Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 12,109 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,733 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,109 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Haverford Trust Co. bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the second quarter worth $29,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 3,700.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the third quarter worth $210,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the third quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the second quarter worth $233,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $76,342.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $92,992.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WSFS shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, WSFS Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $53.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.51. WSFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.64 and a 1 year high of $56.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.20 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 41.60% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

