Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 25,885 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,885 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProPetro during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ProPetro by 1,948.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in ProPetro during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in ProPetro during the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $290,122.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets raised ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th.

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.89. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $13.99.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $250.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.39 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

