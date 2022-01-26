Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 38,963 Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,963 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Oportun Financial were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Oportun Financial by 96,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oportun Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Oportun Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Oportun Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oportun Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Oportun Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Shares of Oportun Financial stock opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. Oportun Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $536.53 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.95.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.47. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $159.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oportun Financial Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $286,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

