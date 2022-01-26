Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Given New C$2.75 Price Target at TD Securities

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 102.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SBB. Cormark cut their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.80 to C$3.40 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. National Bankshares started coverage on Sabina Gold & Silver in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$3.25 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sabina Gold & Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.42.

Get Sabina Gold & Silver alerts:

SBB stock traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$1.36. The company had a trading volume of 145,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,902. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$483.16 million and a P/E ratio of -70.53. Sabina Gold & Silver has a one year low of C$1.23 and a one year high of C$2.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.53.

Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Sabina Gold & Silver will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Fennell bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.42 per share, with a total value of C$49,602.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at C$127,548.

About Sabina Gold & Silver

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabina Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.