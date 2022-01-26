Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $25.42

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.42 and traded as low as $25.15. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not shares last traded at $25.15, with a volume of 437 shares trading hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.4453 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th.

