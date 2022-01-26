SAFE2 Price Reaches $236.23 (SAFE2)

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One SAFE2 coin can currently be bought for approximately $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE2 has a market cap of $12.45 million and approximately $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SAFE2 has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00048762 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,470.64 or 0.06678638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00053511 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,960.29 or 0.99911003 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00052382 BTC.

About SAFE2

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. The official website for SAFE2 is yieldfarming.insure . SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

SAFE2 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

