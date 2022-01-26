SafeMoon Reaches Market Capitalization of $995.94 Million (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One SafeMoon coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. SafeMoon has a total market cap of $995.94 million and approximately $241,153.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SafeMoon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00050447 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.48 or 0.06913965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00055786 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,840.06 or 0.99572514 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00051502 BTC.

SafeMoon Coin Profile

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

SafeMoon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeMoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.