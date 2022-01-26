Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Hits New 52-Week Low at $36.03

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.03 and last traded at $36.75, with a volume of 8538 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.82.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SAGE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.56.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.75.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by ($0.37). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 57.61%. The company had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,769,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,976,000 after purchasing an additional 957,993 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,209,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,191,000 after purchasing an additional 844,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 231.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 757,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,560,000 after purchasing an additional 529,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,820,000 after purchasing an additional 330,541 shares during the period. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,152,000. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

