salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the forty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $322.47.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $4.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $211.00. 10,022,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,099,632. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.58, a PEG ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.56. salesforce.com has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts expect that salesforce.com will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.73, for a total transaction of $1,297,439.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.38, for a total value of $5,967,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 264,031 shares of company stock valued at $73,935,261. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,855 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $41,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,956 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 643,635 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $157,221,000 after purchasing an additional 77,755 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 165.1% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% during the second quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 42,770 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

