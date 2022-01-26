Sanders Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 939,899 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,882,000. Sanders Capital LLC owned about 0.42% of Seagate Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 196.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.1% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $29,573.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock valued at $121,041,011. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:STX traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.68. The stock had a trading volume of 23,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,875. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $61.45 and a 52 week high of $117.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.14.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

