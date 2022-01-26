Sanders Capital LLC Buys 810,559 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,577,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810,559 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises about 3.1% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sanders Capital LLC owned about 0.97% of Citigroup worth $1,496,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. blooom inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.57. 312,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,047,014. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.76. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.40 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $132.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.28.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.