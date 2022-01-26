Sanders Capital LLC Has $730.83 Million Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,538,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 864,556 shares during the period. Suncor Energy makes up 1.5% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $730,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SU traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.19. 127,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,569,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.76. The company has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.70. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $29.25.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. On average, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.