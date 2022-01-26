Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SAR. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

NYSE:SAR opened at $25.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $312.84 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.60. Saratoga Investment has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.34.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 68.54% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAR. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 115.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 23,665 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $585,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 174.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 19,995 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

