Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Savara’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Savara will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Savara.

Get Savara alerts:

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Savara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of Savara stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,575. The company has a quick ratio of 16.38, a current ratio of 16.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26. Savara has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $3.58.

In other news, Director David A. Ramsay acquired 60,200 shares of Savara stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $65,016.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Badrul A. Chowdhury acquired 25,000 shares of Savara stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 340,937 shares of company stock valued at $370,151. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caxton Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 6,896,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after acquiring an additional 945,536 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,512,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,492,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,960 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,065,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 113,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Savara by 291.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,954,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,448 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Savara (SVRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Savara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.