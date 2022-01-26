Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.
Shares of TSE:SIS opened at C$17.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.56. Savaria has a twelve month low of C$15.80 and a twelve month high of C$22.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$18.79.
Savaria (TSE:SIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$180.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$180.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Savaria will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Savaria Company Profile
Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.
