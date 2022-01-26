Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Lifted to Outperform at BNP Paribas

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) was upgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. BNP Paribas’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Oddo Securities started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.05.

Schlumberger stock opened at $38.79 on Wednesday. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,052,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,842,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,010 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 39.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $772,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878,959 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,715,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $673,531,000 after acquiring an additional 362,801 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,694,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,734,000 after acquiring an additional 72,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 31.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796,866 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

