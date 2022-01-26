Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) PT Raised to $42.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price target lifted by analysts at Cowen from $40.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.28% from the company’s previous close.

SLB has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oddo Securities began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $38.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 2.29. Schlumberger has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 203,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Argyle Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Q3 Asset Management acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $759,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

