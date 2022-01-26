Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $45.00. The company traded as high as $38.68 and last traded at $38.65, with a volume of 1315241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.60.

SLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.79.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Schlumberger Company Profile (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

