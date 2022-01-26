Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Argus raised their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $45.00. The company traded as high as $38.68 and last traded at $38.65, with a volume of 1315241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.60.
SLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.79.
In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $54.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 2.29.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 42.74%.
Schlumberger Company Profile (NYSE:SLB)
Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.
