Scotgold Resources (LON:SGZ) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $68.31

Shares of Scotgold Resources Limited (LON:SGZ) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 68.31 ($0.92) and traded as high as GBX 87.50 ($1.18). Scotgold Resources shares last traded at GBX 80 ($1.08), with a volume of 64,489 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £46.43 million and a P/E ratio of -15.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 68.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.79, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

In other news, insider Peter G. Hetherington acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 76 ($1.03) per share, for a total transaction of £114,000 ($153,804.64).

Scotgold Resources Limited engages in the mine development and mineral exploration businesses in Australia, Scotland, France, and Portugal. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It focuses on the development of Cononish project located in the Grampian Highlands of Scotland. The company also holds interest in the Grampian project comprising 13 option agreements covering an area of approximately 3000 square kilometers located in Scotland.

