Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 3,816 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 15,374 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 691.0% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 73,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 63,922 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,809,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836,995 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $380,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $42.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.02. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a twelve month low of $31.19 and a twelve month high of $48.23.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

