Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 10.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCK stock opened at $245.63 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.76. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.34 and a fifty-two week high of $256.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The firm had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 22.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.25%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCK. Credit Suisse Group upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America increased their target price on McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.42.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,611 shares of company stock valued at $13,638,025 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

