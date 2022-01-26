Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 117.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 94.1% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000.

HDV stock opened at $101.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.04. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $86.38 and a 1-year high of $103.74.

