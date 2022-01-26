Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.61 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 13.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in General Dynamics by 8,915.9% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,052 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.2% during the third quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,612,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 86.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.7% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 272,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,391,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:GD opened at $205.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $146.53 and a 52-week high of $214.70. The firm has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.13 and its 200 day moving average is $200.71.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 40.86%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.92.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

