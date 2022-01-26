Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OSTK. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 10,912 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Overstock.com by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 29,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Overstock.com by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 284,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,203,000 after acquiring an additional 35,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $594,295.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total transaction of $477,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,448. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OSTK. DA Davidson increased their price target on Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSTK opened at $41.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $112.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.99. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 4.10.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Overstock.com had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $689.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Overstock.com Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

