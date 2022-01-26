Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.71 Million Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 70.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 57,347 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 2,145.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 173.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $80.72 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $90.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.49.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,407 shares of company stock worth $22,948,161. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Micron Technology from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.93.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

