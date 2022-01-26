Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases 377 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 89.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,933,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793,761 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 13.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,383,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,267,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,466 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 20.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,468,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,390,000 after buying an additional 1,109,904 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 581.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,843,000 after buying an additional 174,750 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 48.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 511,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,686,000 after buying an additional 166,280 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DOX opened at $75.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $82.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.54 and its 200-day moving average is $76.04.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.