SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.12

SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.12 and traded as high as $1.19. SeaChange International shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 4,033,340 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SeaChange International in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.12. The firm has a market cap of $55.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.00.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.15 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaChange International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SeaChange International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,696,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 13,245 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 5,134.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 782,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 767,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 52.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 158,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SeaChange International by 124.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 115,659 shares during the last quarter. 12.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

