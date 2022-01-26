Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The data storage provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Seagate Technology updated its Q3 guidance to $1.80-2.20 EPS.

STX stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.31. 3,569,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,274. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $117.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.39.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

STX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.14.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total value of $29,573.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $85,892,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock valued at $121,041,011 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.