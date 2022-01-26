SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SelectQuote Inc. is building and operating insurance exchanges for life, Medicare, auto and home insurance products. SelectQuote Inc. is based in Overland Park, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SLQT. Barclays downgraded shares of SelectQuote from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a hold rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.05.

SLQT stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.19. SelectQuote has a twelve month low of $6.89 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.85 and its 200-day moving average is $12.24.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $159.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. SelectQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SelectQuote will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in SelectQuote by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

