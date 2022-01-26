SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 41,659 VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 41,659 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of VirnetX in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of VirnetX in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of VirnetX in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of VirnetX in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of VirnetX in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. 30.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet lowered VirnetX from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NYSE:VHC opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. VirnetX Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.60. The firm has a market cap of $155.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.54.

VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. VirnetX had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 101,869.99%.

VirnetX Profile

VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include Gabriel Secure Gateway, Gabriel Collaboration Suite, Gabriel Secure Domains, Gabriel Secure Communication Platform, and Gabriel Connection Tchnology.

