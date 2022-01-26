SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 135,090 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RARE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 491.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,441,000 after purchasing an additional 587,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 563,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,719,000 after purchasing an additional 498,387 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,370,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,029,000 after buying an additional 467,125 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,999,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,048,775,000 after buying an additional 327,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 219.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,090,000 after buying an additional 317,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.25.

RARE opened at $69.07 on Wednesday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $63.38 and a one year high of $175.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.04.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.25% and a negative net margin of 98.89%. The firm had revenue of $81.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.4 EPS for the current year.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

