SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $161,000 Position in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,038 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AU. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 266.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 254,839 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 185,258 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth $268,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth $219,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,758,958 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,402,000 after acquiring an additional 23,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 27.1% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,275 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. 29.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on AU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of AU stock opened at $20.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day moving average of $18.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a one year low of $14.57 and a one year high of $26.77.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

