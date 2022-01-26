SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $165,000 Position in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 6.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 51.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Noodles & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 32.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Noodles & Company stock opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.67.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $125.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Noodles & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.17.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.