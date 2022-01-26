SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $178,000 Position in Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,960,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,856,000 after purchasing an additional 36,757 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $18,041,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 12.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 941,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,561,000 after purchasing an additional 102,663 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $11,125,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 93.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 441,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 213,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics stock opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $148.39 million and a PE ratio of -0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average of $10.72. Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.34 and a 52 week high of $43.07.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Bolt Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bolt Biotherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.88.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

