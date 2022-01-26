SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter valued at $111,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the second quarter worth about $121,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. 51.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KL opened at $39.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.40. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $46.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $666.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Kirkland Lake Gold’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.66%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KL. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares lowered Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.22.

Kirkland Lake Gold Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

