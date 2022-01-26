Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Price Target Raised to C$40.50 at CIBC

Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Shaw Communications from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and set a C$39.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shaw Communications has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$40.30.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock opened at C$37.20 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.38. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of C$21.85 and a 12 month high of C$38.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.0988 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is presently 58.79%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

