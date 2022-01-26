Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 7.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

SHEN stock opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $22.27 and a 12-month high of $61.53. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.38.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.24. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 434.98% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $62.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

